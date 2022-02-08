Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
21 Patna cops dismissed for various offences
21 Patna cops dismissed for various offences

As as many as 21 Patna police constables have been dismissed from service for various reasons like absenteeism, corruption, liquor consumption and others, of which 11 had not showed up for duty in the last five years, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Manavjit Singh Dhillon said on Tuesday.
Action taken after departmental inquires, said Patna SSP Manavjit Singh Dhillon. (Picture for representation)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 09:56 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar, Patna

The 11 constables dismissed for prolonged absence from duty are: Nitesh Kumar, Harendra Prasad, Nitish Kumar, Bhusan Kumar, Rani Kumari, Ashok Kumar, Shashibhusan Tiwari, Nand Kumar Yadav, Shankar Kumar, Arpnesh Kumar and Ramanand Kumar.

“The action has been initiated after the completion of departmental inquiries initiated against these police personnel,” the SSP said.

Others have been dismissed for various reasons.

Constable Ravikant Tiwari was accused of stealing a government motorcycle from the premises of Patna police line.

Similarly, constable Srikant Pandey, a police driver, was accusing of tampering with fuel reading meter of a government vehicle to fudge bills.

Constables Bahadur Oraon, Akhilesh Pathak, Vishesh Kumar Singh, Ajay Kumar and Indrajit Tiwari have been dismissed on the charges of liquor consumption.

Yet another constable, Sriram Malakar, was accused in a case of dowry death.

Ved Nidhi alias Lali was named an accused in a forgery case with Kadamkuan police station in Patna.

“I had been reviewing such cases and I found these constables involved in corrupt practices,” said the SSP.

