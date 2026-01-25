In recognition of gallantry, distinguished and meritorious services, 22 personnel of Bihar Police have been conferred police medals on the eve of Republic Day. While three officers, including DG (Operation) Kundan Krishnan, were awarded the Medal for Gallantry (GM), two were awarded the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and 17, including IG (CID) Daljit Singh, got the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM). 22 IPS officers from Bihar get gallantry medals

The GM awardees are DG Kundan Krishnan, who was the Saran SP at the time of the “free the jail” incident, Sub-Inspector Arjun Lal, and Constable Jitendra Singh.

Officials of police headquarters, informed that on March 30, 2002, five inmates of the Chhapra divisional jail were killed and seven received bullet injuries when CRPF and BMP commandos led by the then SP Kundan Krishnan stormed the jail, ending its three-day siege by over 1,200 inmates in protest against the state governments move to transfer five hardcore prisoners to other jails.

The police had lobbed 51 teargas shells and emptied 234 bullets on rioting inmates inside the crammed jail.

Prisoners Vakil Rai, Sanjay Rai and Ashok Upadhyay who has moves to other jails for security while two other Shashi Singh and Sanjay Shah died in the exchange of firing. Kundan’s one of his arms fractured in brickbatting by the prisoners.

Trouble began in the jail when a team of officials reached there to bring out Vakil, Chhotka Singh and Ashok Upadhyay for transferring them to the Buxar jail and Sanjay Rai, the then district board member, and Akshaywat Singh to the Bhagalpur jail. The irate mob of inmates subsequently captured the jail employees, forced them out and locked the jail from inside. They went on to the jail roof and raised slogans demanding that either the chief minister or the IG (prisons) should come to negotiate with them as they did not have trust in the district officials.

Two officers have been honoured with the PSM include DSP Umesh Lal Rajak and Sub-Inspector Navratna Kumar.

The remaining 17 police personnel have received the MSM include IG Daljit Singh, Rajiv Ranjan II, Assistant IG and commandant Ajay Kumar Pandey,

DSP Shailesh Mishra, Sub-Inspectors (SIs) Ainul Haque, Manoj Kumar, Rishikesh Kumar, ASI Nagendra Pandey

Head Constables -- Sanjay Kumar Singh, Sukra Uraon, Dharmendra Kumar, Jawahar Lal Mandal, Umesh Kunar Singh, Om Prakash, Mohammad Rafi and constable Manoj Kumar Singh.

Separately, two officers posted with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Patna have also been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service. The recipients are DSP Ruby Chaudhary and Head Constable Bhola Rai, both posted at the Anti-Corruption Branch. According to CBI officials, the officers were recognised for their effective action against corruption, successful investigation of complex cases and exemplary service, which has strengthened the organisation’s credibility and efficiency.

The state police headquarters has recommended the names of over three dozen police officers, including IPS officers. Informed sources said that the Bihar police headquarters, on the basis of its evaluation of good performance and outstanding track record, prepared a panel of officers and other personnel for the medals.

Sources said, according to the norm, recommendation of the vigilance commissioner is mandatory before the panel is sent to the Union home ministry which clears the names only after thorough scrutiny of the case of every police personnel recommended for such a medal. The awards are announced ahead of August 15 or January 26 every year.