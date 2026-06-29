32 held across Bihar for cheating in constable recruitment exam

Bihar police arrested 32 persons for “cheating” in the Bihar Police Radio Operator Examination. According to police, the cheaters adopted the same modus operandi as they did during the NEET re-test: they manipulated biometrics and deployed ‘solvers’ instead of leaking the test paper.

Cheaters manipulated biometrics and deployed ‘solvers’ instead of leaking the test paper. (Santosh Kumar)

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Of those arrested, 15 are from Khagaria, seven from Darbhanga, three from Saharsa and one each from Kishanganj, Jamui, Munger, Muzaffarpur, Bettiah, Vaishali, Nawada and other districts.

In Khagaria, police busted an organised gang that included seven impersonators, two biometric employees, a high school teacher and a centre superintendent of St Xavier’s School identified as Brajesh Kumar. Police recovered nine cell phones, seven cheque books, an ATM card, eight admit cards, an Aadhaar card, two luxury vehicles, a motorcycle, and several educational certificate documents.

Khagaria SP Bhanu Pratap Singh told HT that preliminary investigation revealed the gang was trying to extort huge sums of money from candidates by luring them to clear the examination. Some gang members were also active in trying to “tamper with the question paper”.

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{{^usCountry}} “After verifying this information, a special team was formed under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Police Officer Mukul Ranjan and Cyber DSP Nishant Gaurav who arrested the gang members from different locations. Six of the accused belong to Khagaria, four to Bhojpur, and two to Arwal districts. An FIR has been registered against them with the Khagaria police station under sections 316(2)/316(3)/316(4)/316(5)/319(2) and 61(2) of BNS,” said Bhanu. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “After verifying this information, a special team was formed under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Police Officer Mukul Ranjan and Cyber DSP Nishant Gaurav who arrested the gang members from different locations. Six of the accused belong to Khagaria, four to Bhojpur, and two to Arwal districts. An FIR has been registered against them with the Khagaria police station under sections 316(2)/316(3)/316(4)/316(5)/319(2) and 61(2) of BNS,” said Bhanu. {{/usCountry}}

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The entire network is being investigated and the police suspect the gang has links to other districts. The recovered electronic devices and documents are being subjected to forensic and technical examination. SP Bhanu Pratap Singh said the arrested accused are being interrogated thoroughly. They were arrested from St Xavier’s School, Rosebud School, SR High School and a hotel located near Parmanandpur.

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In Darbhanga, seven were arrested on charges of malpractice involving Bluetooth devices. Those arrested include candidates taking the exam, their associates and those providing answers through technical devices from outside the centre. According to the police, a girl Mausam Kumari of Nawada district was arrested with a bluetooth device from the Marwari College examination centre in the Laheriasarai police station area. Following her clues, brothers Kundan Kumar and Rajneesh Kumar, who were present outside the examination centre, were arrested on charges of cooperating in the examination via Bluetooth from outside.

Four persons, including two examinees, were arrested from the Marwari High School examination centre in Town police station area. Bluetooth, walkie-talkies, and other electronic devices were recovered from them.

In Jamui, Vicky Kumar, a native of Paliganj in Patna was arrested with a bluetooth device. Saharsa police arrested three persons including Chandan Kumar, a teacher posted at Polytechnic Cavendish Residential School, along with a blank cheque and educational certificate. Another person has been identified as Chandan Yadav, a resident of Simraha and Vivek Kumar. Police said they used to work as question paper solvers for students. Mobile phones, laptops and other documents were seized from their possession.

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A fake biometric employee, Jai Prakash Kumar, a native of Jamui, was caught at Girls High School in the Mithanpura area of Muzaffarpur.

The suspect was trying to enter the examination centre by posing as an official of a biometric agency. Ajay Kumar, a resident of Fatuha village in Nawada district, was caught cheating using bluetooth at the examination centre located at Vipin High School in Bettiah town.