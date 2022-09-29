4 shot dead in gang war over illegal sand mining in rural Patna

Four people were killed and several others injured in a shoot-out between two rivals gangs involved in illegal sand mining on the bank of river Sone near Patna on Thursday, police said.

According to police, more than 500 empty cartridges were recovered from the shoot-out site at Amnabad-Katesar village, which falls under Bihta police station limits, and the bodies were either thrown in the river or dumped in sand.

Shivendra Kumar Singh, a sub-inspector (SI) with Bihta police station, said, “The four who died in the firing have been identified as Satrughan Rai, Laldeo Rai, Mukesh Singh and Nagendra Singh.”

However, Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Manavjit Singh Dhillon told HT that no bodies have been found so far and that a search operation has been initiated.

“All primary health centres and hospitals have been alerted about patients admitted with bullet injuries on Thursday. Locals working in the fields and boatmen have not confirmed any death. We have found evidences that there was exchange of fire, but no complaint has been lodged so far,” the SSP said.

According to police, a war of supremacy is going on between two gangs who are active in the riverine areas of rural Patna.

A senior official of police headquarters said that an additional police force, including BSAP and a team of Special Task Force (STF), has been dispatched to Bihta for a crackdown on the two rival gangs.

