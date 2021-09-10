5 inmates escape from Jamui remand home, 3 home guards detained

Five inmates of Bihar’s Jamui remand home, facing heinous charges, escaped late on Thursday evening by removing the window. officials said. All of them were recently involved in a series of crimes, including murder and motorcycle theft.

Three home guard jawans, who were on duty, have been detained for investigation. The police did not find any clues from the spot apart from the iron rod the accused had used to break open the window panes.

A senior official of the social welfare department said the authorities had decided to hold a departmental enquiry into the repeated incidents of escape of inmates in Bihar.

The remand home is located between Jamui-Khaira main road near Neema river falling under Town police station. There were only ten inmates lodged in Jamui remand home, while six home guard jawans and others are deputed there for round the clock vigil. Detained home guard jawans were being interrogated about the escape.

According to police, the incident came to light at around 8.30 pm on Thursday when the security guard of the remand home could not find the iron rods on the window of one of the bathrooms in the main barrack. In the emergency headcount conducted thereafter, five inmates were found missing. All the five who managed to escape were said to be released from their wards for play.

Jamui DM Awanish Kumar said that a probe committee under the supervision of DDC has been constituted. “I have sought a detailed report about the circumstances that led to the escape despite the presence of security personnel and identify lapses to fix accountability,” he added.

The DM said that all necessary steps would be taken to beef up security at the remand home and prevent any recurrence. “If it is found that there was laxity on part of any staff members, they will be punished. The incident is of a serious nature,” he added.

The DM said the inmates who escaped from the home were teenagers but faced serious charges. “The incident has also called for the need to properly verify if the inmates are minor or they reach remand homes by fudging documents to escape harsh punishment commensurate with their crime. This often creates serious problems in remand homes which is meant for minors in conflict with the law,” Awanish added.

Sadar SDPO Dr Rakesh Kumar said police have launched a manhunt against the juvenile.