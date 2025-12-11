A wanted criminals involved in extortion cases was on Thursday injured during an encounter with police at Baghgha Tola under the jurisdiction of Janipur police station on the outskirt of Patna late on Wednesday. 5th criminal injured in encounter with Bihar police in three weeks

Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Sahbajpur village in the Pipra police station area, suffered a bullet injury in the leg while his accomplices managed to escape. Rakesh was rushed to the AIIMS for treatment. Several cases are registered against Rakesh for robbery, dacoity, and under the Arms Act. His criminal network reportedly extends to Pipra, Bikramganj, and surrounding areas.

Senior SP Kartikey K Sharma reached the encounter spot early in the morning. He confirmed the incident and told reporters that the arrested criminal had demanded an extortion of ₹10 lakh from a person (identity not disclosed) on November 30 and threatened him with dire consequences. He also opened fire near his house to terrorise him. Officials, familiar with the matter, told HT that the victim is an employee of Canara Bank.

“In the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday, police got a tip-off that Rakesh, along with his accomplices, was roaming near the victim’s location and planning to commit a crime. A police team led by Phulwarisharif SDPO surrounded the location. Before the police could ask anything to Rakesh, he opened fire at the police team. Police warned and asked him to surrender but he continued. After which cross fires were exchanged. One of the bullets hit his leg,” said the senior SP, adding that taking advantage of the darkness, Rakesh’s accomplices managed to flee from the spot.

During interrogation, Rakesh revealed the name of his associates and the police are conducting raids at their hideouts. An FSL team was deployed to examine the site and collect evidence. A cell phone which was used in the crime, firearm, live and empty bullets were recovered from the spots.

This is the fifth firing between police and criminals in the last three weeks since the new government took charge.

Recent encounters

On November 20: A hardcore criminal Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Mokama, active in the riverine belt of Patna and Begusarai is injured and arrested with three other criminals in an encounter with the Bihar STF at Teghra police station area of Begusarai district. He was hit by bullet and admitted to district hospital for treatment.

November 22: A notorious criminal identified as Shivdutt Rai, 27, was injured in an encounter with Bihar STF in Begusarai district. He was out to purchase weapons.

December 1: Saran police arrested a key accused in the Police Line murder case following a brief encounter. He was identified as Shikari Rai, also known as Nand Kishore Rai. He is the main shooter involved in the murder of Azad Singh (41), also known as Bhishma Rai, who was shot dead near Chhapra police lines.

December 3: In firing with criminals, the Saran police arrested notorious liquor syndicate runner Ajay Rai after a brief encounter in the Manjhi police station area. He was hit in the leg. The operation was a major success in crackdown on liquor mafia.