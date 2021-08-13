7 Bihar cops awarded Union home minister’s medal this year

Seven policemen, including five IPS officers of Bihar Police, have been awarded with Union home minister’s medal this year for excellence in investigation.

The seven recipients from Bihar are Bhagalpur SSP Nitasha Guriya, Darbhanga SSP Babu Ram, Nalanda SP Hariprasath S, Madhepura SP Yogendra Kumar, STF SP Nilesh Kumar, inspectors Ugranath Jha and Neyaz Ahmad. This medal was constituted in 2018, with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise excellence in investigation.

Guriya cracked a blind murder case on October 31, 2020, when she was posted at Bettiah and averted communal tension ahead of Bihar assembly election.

Nalanda SP Hariprasath cracked a murder and dacoity case withing 24 hours in Nawada district. Hariprasath said that CCTV footage captured the images of the miscreants, but their faces were covered. The recovered clothes corroborated their involvement.