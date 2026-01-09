In a major shakeup, the home department on Friday transferred 71 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including SPs in 14 districts. 71 IPS officers transferred in major police shakeup in Bihar

The 26 officers promoted on December 31 also got new postings, while Kundan Krishnan has been made DG (operation) for crime control with charge of special branch.

Special branch ADG Sunil Kumar has replaced Kundan Krishnan as ADG (headquarters).

ADG weaker section Amit Kumar Jain is new ADG, Prohibition and State Narcotics Control Bureau. Jain is also holding the charge of weaker section (CID). ADG (budget and welfare) Kamal Kishore Singh has been given additional charge of ADG Rail.

DG training Preeta Verma has been shifted to Bihar Police Building Construction Corporation as DG-cum-chairman-cum-MD.

BSAP IG Ranjit Kumar Mishra is IG, cyber crime and security unit. Sanjay Kumar, recently promoted as IG is replacing Mishra as BSAP IG. Newly promoted DIG Awakash Kumar is now posted as DIG cyber crime and security unit. Similarly Anand Kumar is new DIG law and order.

Newly promoted IG Manoj Kumar currently IG (Kosi range) is shifted as IG Headquarters. Kumar Ashish is replacing Manoj Kumar in Kosi range as DIG.

IG STF Vivekanand is new IG of Purnea range. He replaces Pramod Kumar Mandal, who has been shifted to SCRB.

Begusarai range DIG Ashish Bharti has been shifted to prohibition and ANTF. Shailesh Kumar Sinha is replacing Bharti as DIG Begusarai.

Mithila range DIG Swapna Gautam Meshram has been transferred to SCRB. Ravi Ranjan Kumar is new DIG of police welfare. Inamul Haque Menganoo is DIG Rail. Sanjay Kumar Singh has been posted as DIG (operations). Sushant Kumar is new traffic DIG while Manoj Kumar Tiwari is DIG Mithila range.

According to notification STF (training) Santosh Kumar has been appointed as SP Kishanganj, while Kantesh Kumar Mishra takes charge as Muzaffarpur SSP. BSAP commandant Jitendra Kumar has been posted as SP of Araria.

EoU SO Vinay Tiwari is SP, Gopalganj while Bhagalpur SSP Hridaykant is new SP, ATS. Muzaffarpur SSP Sushil Kumar has been shifted to Gaya in same capacity. Anant Kumar Rai is new Rail SP while CID SP Pramod Kumar has been transferred and shifted to Bhagalpur as SSP. Jehanabad SP is new SP of Saran.

Kishanganj SP Sagar Kumar has been made new traffic SP of Patna. BSAP-13 commandant Puran Jha has been shifted to Siwan as SP. BSAP-19 commandant Navjot Simmi is Arwal SP while Gaya city SP Ramanand Kaushal has been shifted to Bagaha as SP. Gopalganj SP Awadhesh Dixit has been transferred to Lakhisarai in same capacity while Bhagalpur city SP Subhank Mishra is new Arwal SP.

Patna rural SP Aprajit Lohan is made new SP of Jehanabad. Vikram Sihag is new Vaishali SP replacing Lalit Mohan Sharma who has been transferred and posted as commandant BSAP-1.