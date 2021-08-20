8 cops injured in attack by sand mafia in rural Patna

At least eight members of a police team were injured when they were attacked by miscreants during a raid against illegal sand transportation in rural Patna early Friday morning, officials said.

This is the third such incident in the last 24 hours during which police teams were also attacked in Muzaffarpur and Sheohar districts.

In the Patna incident, according to station house officer of Ranitalab police station, Bimlesh Kumar Paswan, who himself was injured, a police team was attacked by around 15 members of sand mafia operating in Barertola village. An assistant sub-inspector, four constables, a chowkidar and a jawan were also injured in the attack, and were currently undergoing treatment.

Additional forces were rushed to the spot, but the miscreants managed to flee by then, police said.

Patna City superintendent of police (West) Ashok Kumar Mishra said the entire village is involved in illegal sand mining as it is situated just beside river Sone.“Police also raided the house of two sand mafia members and recovered countrymade firearms and liquor bottles from their houses,” he said.