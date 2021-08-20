Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / 8 cops injured in attack by sand mafia in rural Patna
patna news

8 cops injured in attack by sand mafia in rural Patna

Patna City superintendent of police (West) Ashok Kumar Mishra said the entire village is involved in illegal sand mining as it is situated just beside river Sone.
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 10:38 PM IST
The incident took place at Barertola village in Patna. (Hindustan Times)

At least eight members of a police team were injured when they were attacked by miscreants during a raid against illegal sand transportation in rural Patna early Friday morning, officials said.

This is the third such incident in the last 24 hours during which police teams were also attacked in Muzaffarpur and Sheohar districts.

In the Patna incident, according to station house officer of Ranitalab police station, Bimlesh Kumar Paswan, who himself was injured, a police team was attacked by around 15 members of sand mafia operating in Barertola village. An assistant sub-inspector, four constables, a chowkidar and a jawan were also injured in the attack, and were currently undergoing treatment.

Additional forces were rushed to the spot, but the miscreants managed to flee by then, police said.

Patna City superintendent of police (West) Ashok Kumar Mishra said the entire village is involved in illegal sand mining as it is situated just beside river Sone.“Police also raided the house of two sand mafia members and recovered countrymade firearms and liquor bottles from their houses,” he said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bihar NDA leaders to seek Central nod for 4 hydel power projects at Kaimur Hills

Mukhiya’s husband among 2 murdered in separate incidents in rural Patna

Five held for throwing acid at woman in Bihar

Bihar recorded 251k excess deaths since Covid-19 pandemic: Data
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP