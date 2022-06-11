Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
9 killed after vehicle plunges into pond in Bihar’s Purnia, 2 swim to safety

One of the survivors said that they were returning home from a tilak ceremony and the vehicle fell into the pond after the driver lost control of it at a sharp turn
Expert divers have been pressed into service to find out whether anyone is still in the water. (Representative Image)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 02:24 PM IST
ByAditya Nath Jha

Nine people were killed when the Scorpio in which they were returning from a tilak ceremony fell into a pond after the driver lost control of the vehicle near Kanojia Middle School under Angarh police outpost at about 2.30am Saturday, police said.

Nine bodies have been fished out while two persons managed to swim to safety, police added.

The deceased have been identified as Ganga Prasad Yadav, Tandav Lal Yadav, Karan Lal Yadav, Ram Kishan Yadav, Amar Chand Yadav, Kali Charan Yadav, Manik Lal Sharma, Gulab Chand Lal Yadav besides the driver whose identity has not yet been ascertained.

One of the two survivors, Angad Yadav said that the accident took place at a sharp turn where the driver lost control of the vehicle and fell into the pond. He said they were returning from a tilak ceremony when the accident took place.

Sub divisional officer (SDO), Tausi Kumari, and Baisa circle officer (CO), Rajshekhar, who rushed to the site, said expert divers have been pressed into service to find out whether anyone is still in the water.

The 11 persons, all residents of Nuniya village of Kishanganj district, were returning to their home from Tarabari village when the accident took place.

Baisa CO said that ex-gratia of 4 lakh will be given to the next kin of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the bodies have been sent to the government medical college and hospital in Purnia.

