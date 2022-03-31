Abducted son of police officer found murdered

The body of 22-year-old son of a Bihar Police officer, who was abducted four days ago from Naugachhia in Bhagalpur district, was found in an agricultural field on Thursday, police said.

The deceased, Rohit Kumar, was abducted on March 28 from his native Sonbarsha village and his abductors had demanded ₹45 lakh for his release from his family, police said.

Rohit’s body, which was found in a partially decomposed condition in Bhabhangama village, was identified by his mother Ranju Devi, who had filed a police complaint on Wednesday stating that they had received a ransom call. Police said it seemed the abductors slit Rohit’s throat to kill him.

Naugachhia superintendent of police Sushant Singh Saroj said Rohit Kumar was son of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kedar Kunwar, who is currently posted at Sitamarhi.

“Ranju, who accompanied the police to the spot, had difficulty in identifying the body of her son as it was in a decomposed condition,” said Naugachia subdivisional police officer Dilip Kumar.

“Rohit was my elder son. He went missing late Monday evening after he left home to attend a feast nearby. After two hours, my daughter received an audio message from the abductor who demanded ₹45 lakh for his safe release. My daughter pleaded with the kidnapper to bring down the ransom amount but he said it was non-negotiable,” said Rohit’s father ASI Kunwar.

Police said that the abductor, who used victim’s mobile to make the ransom call, had instructed the family to arrange the cash, but he never called up.

