After HC order, Bihar’s anti-pollution body seeks list of liquor destruction sites

Following the Patna High a court order, Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) has sought the list of sites in dry Bihar from the excise department where stocks of illicit liquor seized by the law enforcing agencies have been destroyed as per the provisions of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I am aware of the court order and will submit report accordingly. I have sought the list of sites from the government, as we are not aware where have liquor bottles been destroyed in large numbers,” said the board chairman and environment scientist Dr Ashok Ghosh.

The bench of Justice Purnendu Singh had raised concerns over the environmental impact in the vicinity where seized liquor stocks are destroyed and asked Dr Ghosh to submit report to the state government as well as before the court after scientific assessment in accordance with the provisions of Water/Air Pollution Act 1981.

Ghosh said he would carry out a detailed study to ascertain how far the percolation of liquor has caused contamination of water table as well as its impact on micro organism found in the soil. “Once we get the list of sites, we will form teams for scientific study. Alcohol is highly inflammable and volatile. The size of aquifer is very large. A detailed analysis will give some clear indication as it may have other aspects as well,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The findings of the study will be significant as truck loads of illicit liquor continue to be seized frequently from different parts of the state and they have to be destroyed as per the Act.

On Friday also, police recovered a big consignment of foreign liquor from Khagaria when it intercepted a truck, while in Sitamarhi liquor was found stacked inside a pickup van carrying milk. In Patna, police recovered liquor from an improvised LPG cylinder which opened from the rear side to escape attention.

With the excise department and the police stepping up vigilance to nab smuggling of liquor and using drones, helicopters and sniffer dogs, those involved with the illegal trade have been using innovative ways in what has turned out to be a cat-and-mouse game. In the past, even ambulances were found to be in use for ferrying liquor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The result, said deputy commissioner (excise) Krishna Paswan, is that over 81,000 litres of liquor were seized in the first four months of 2022 only, as the law enforcing agencies are alert and quick to take action. In 2021, the figure was over 45 lakh litres, apart from huge quantity of locally brewed stuff.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON