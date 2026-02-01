All five aerobridges now operational at Patna airport

Two additional passenger boarding bridges (aerobridges) became operational at Patna’s Jay Prakash Narayan International (JPNI) Airport on Saturday, completing the commissioning of all five aerobridges at the new terminal within eight months of its inauguration. An aerobridge at the Jayprakash Prakash Narayan International airport in Patna, Sunday (SANTOSH KUMAR/HT)

The new terminal building, constructed at a cost of ₹1,217 crore, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 29, 2025, with only one aerobridge functional at the time. While the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had initially targeted completion of the remaining bridges within six months, the deadline was later extended to January 31, 2026. The fourth and fifth aerobridges were commissioned on the revised date, meeting the extended timeline.

Patna airport director Chandra Pratap Dwivedi said both aerobridges were operationalised with effect from January 31, 2026, after receiving approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). He said the addition would significantly enhance passenger convenience and overall travel experience.

The fourth aerobridge, connected with boarding gate number 12, was first used by 178 passengers arriving on Air India flight AI 1746 from Delhi, followed by 177 passengers boarding the return flight AI 1819 on the Patna–Delhi sector. The fifth aerobridge, connected with boarding gate number 12A, handled IndiGo flight 6E 6549 from Delhi with 175 passengers, and later facilitated boarding of 178 passengers on the return flight 6E 6550 to New Delhi.

After the terminal became operational on June 3, 2025, the second aerobridge was commissioned on November 15, 2025, and the third on January 24, 2026.

In a statement, the AAI said the operationalisation of all passenger boarding bridges would streamline passenger movement, improve crowd management, and substantially enhance the travel experience at JPNI Airport, reaffirming its commitment to continuous infrastructure development and efficient passenger services.