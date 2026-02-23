The Bihar Legislative Assembly on Monday passed the Bihar Appropriation (No.2) Bill, authorising the Nitish Kumar-led government to withdraw ₹35,3045.149-crore from the state’s consolidated fund for the 2026-27 fiscal year, by voice vote. Appropriation Bill passed in Bihar assembly to clear decks for ₹3.53L-cr withdrawal

This includes ₹288,733.9345-crore revenue expenditure and ₹64,311.2204-crore capital expenditure.

Tabling the Bill, finance minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said that the state’s focus was on making Bihar a developed state by 2030 and work was on in a planned manner to achieve the goal.

“The state’s fiscal deficit is under control and below 3% due to proper financial management. There is no dearth of money for development work,” he said, responding to the Opposition’s charge of rising fiscal deficit and dearth of resource for development work.

“The fact that Bihar’s budget has increased from ₹23,885-crore in 2005 to ₹3.47-lakh-crore in 2026 speaks about the journey the state has made with the principle of development with justice to usher in inclusive development. Now, the objective is to double people’s income and provide one-crore jobs in the next five years, besides developing a the state as an industrial hub of eastern India,” he added.

The minister said that Bihar’s industrial police is targeted at creating more and more employment and it was exactly for this purpose that the Directorate of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and the Bihar State Entrepreneur and Trader Commission have been formed.

“Under the third roll out of 7-Resolves programme, the government is also working on the 4th agriculture road map (2014-29) to increase the in one of farmers, ensure water to every farm and encourage fishery and dairy. Bihar has achieved a lot in the field of agriculture, ranking first in makhana and litchi production, second in maize, fifth in paddy and sixth in wheat production.

Earlier, RJD leader Kumar Sarvejeet said that the government was high on rhetoric and low on reality, as the budget lacked both vision and adequate financial provision to provide 20-lakh employment in a year in keeping with the announcement of one-crore employment over the next five years. Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was also present in the House.

“Treasury has been closed for a month, as the government is not left with funds to carry out development work and the payment to contractor a has also been stopped. Transparency International has out Bihar in the bracket of the most corrupt,” he added.

Outside Assembly, talking to media persons Tejashwi said that the NDA government was in power for the last 21 years and the state was ranked at the bottom of most of the parameters of the human development index, plagued with highest poverty, unemployment and migration, lowest per capita income, unmatched corruption and poor governance. “And to make things worse for the state that it has for an inactive CM now,” he added.