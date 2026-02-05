Asst Profs appointment: LNMU seeks supporting documents of experience

With the controversy surrounding experience certificates furnished by assistant professor aspirants to get weightage landing in the Patna high court, the universities have become cautious before allowing their joining despite recommendation by the Bihar state university service commission (BSUSC) and the Bihar government letter. The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (Darbhanga) (Ht Photo)

The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (Darbhanga) on Tuesday wrote to 14 candidates, who had been given weightage for teaching experience and submitted their certificate for verification, to furnish certified copies of required documents in support and fully filled in prescribed format within three days, failing which the matter would be intimated to the education department and the BSUSC.

The LNMU’s direction to the 14 candidates out of 46 recommended has come in the Political Science subject, which was mired in controversy ahead of election and many candidates who got recommended without any weightage for experience have also not been able to join in several universities.

The Patna HC had ruled in a case related to Patna University that in the absence of formal appointment letter, payment of salary, attendance register or any service record maintained by the university, it was difficult to direct the Statutory Authority to issue experience certificate even if one was engaged for teaching for some time.

Many candidates availed weightage of experience to get a call for interview on the basis of their teaching as part of some ad hoc arrangement and also got the weightage to get recommended.

However, while many universities allowed joining of recommended candidates who did not avail any weightage for teaching experience, LNMU and a few others kept the process for all on hold, creating a lot of unease among the candidates. Some universities have also given provisional joining to those who availed experience weightage.

After the growing delay in joining of candidates in the Political Science subject, the government had on December 15 set a deadline of one month to complete the process, which ended on January 15.

The BBA Bihar University had released the notification for 50 candidates on January 13, while the appointment of 10 others had been kept on hold till the verification of their experience certificates. Pataliputra University and Veer Kunwar Singh University had notified provisional joining within a week of the government giving deadline.