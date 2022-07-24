Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
patna news

Bihar: 6 killed after explosion at businessman's house in Saran district

Local reports suggest the incident occurred after an explosion inside a firecracker businessman's house. The businessman has been identified as Shabir Hussain.
SP Saran Santosh Kumar said said efforts are being made to rescue people trapped under the debris.(ANI)
Updated on Jul 24, 2022 05:07 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

At least six people died after a house collapsed due to a blast inside a house in Chhapra in Bihar's Saran district on Sunday, superintendent of police Santosh Kumar said. He said efforts are being made to rescue people trapped under the debris.

“We are investigating the reason behind the explosion. A forensic team and bomb disposal squad have also been called,” Kumar said.

HT News Desk

Topics
bihar firecracker
