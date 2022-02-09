Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Watch out, poachers: Mission launched to save migratory birds in Bihar’s Supaul
patna news

Watch out, poachers: Mission launched to save migratory birds in Bihar’s Supaul

Two years back, farmers of Katihar’s Amdabad and Manihari blocks offered about 140 acres of land to develop the Gogabeel Lake into a reserve for birds
Arvind Mishra, a birder, said poachers are active and there is a need for a sustained drive against them. (Satish Bate/HT photo/ Representational image)
Updated on Feb 09, 2022 02:58 PM IST
ByAditya Nath Jha

SUPAUL: Authorities in Bihar’s Supaul have started a drive to protect migratory birds and appealed to the people to help them in doing so.

“We have intensified patrolling at the sites where migratory birds visit... forest officials have been directed to keep a vigil on water bodies so that migratory birds are not trapped by poachers,” said divisional forest officer Sunil Kumar Sharan. He added they have taken a serious view on poaching and trapping of migratory birds.

Arvind Mishra, a birder, said poachers are active and there is a need for a sustained drive against them.

Sharan denied reports from Khagaria and Supaul saying migratory birds were being sold.

Two years back, farmers of Katihar’s Amdabad and Manihari blocks offered about 140 acres of land to develop the Gogabeel Lake into a reserve for birds.

Ian Baber, the Asia programme manager at Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, visited the lake in 2013 and called for developing it into an eco-tourist spot. He said he was impressed with the number of migratory birds there.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Valentine's Week 2022
India vs West Indies
Happy Chocolate Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP