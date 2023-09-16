Baba Bageshwar denied nod to hold event in Gaya

The Gaya district administration in Bihar on Saturday refused permission for an event that was scheduled to be held here by religious preacher Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as Baba Bageshwar, between September 29 and October 5, citing the famous fortnight-long Pitru Paksha Mela (PPM) to be held in the town from September 28, officials said.

Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri in Patna in May this year. (HT FILE)

According to an official who didn’t wish to be named, organisers of Bageshwar Jan Seva Samiti (BJSS) had sought permission to organise “Hanuman Katha” and “Divya Darbar” on the premises of Magadh University campus or Bodh Gaya auditorium between September 29 and October 5.

The Pitru Paksha Mela, during which Hindus hold rituals to pray for souls of their ancestors, is organised every year at Vishnupad temple in Gaya.

While refusing permission for the Baba Bageshwar event, the district administration has cited traffic congestion, crowd and law & order situation during the Pitru Paksha Mela as reasons.

According to priest Gayapal Panda, “Baba Bageshwar will still come to Gaya for three days between October 1 and 3 to offer prayers to souls of his ancestors.”

Shastri, a 20-something controversial religious preacher based in Madhya Pradesh who has shot into prominence in the last one year, had visited Bihar earlier this year and held preaching sessions near state capital Patna for days.

