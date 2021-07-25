Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar: 4 killed, 3 injured as speeding car rams into stationary truck in Purnia

The three injured in the road accident were rushed to district hospital in Purnia from where they were referred to a private hospital.
By Aditya Nath Jha
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 01:00 PM IST
All seven were returning from New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal after attending a business meeting when their car rammed into the truck. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Four persons died and three sustained serious injuries when a speeding car hit a stationary truck on national highway 57 near Sheeshabari in Bihar’s Purnia district late Saturday evening. All seven people were travelling in the car.

Among the deceased, Dinkar Pradhan, 35 and Suleman Soren, 30, were residents of Araria district while Sameer Chakravarty, 32 and Rahul Kumar, 25, were from Purnia district. All seven were returning from New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal after attending a business meeting when their car rammed into the truck at about 10 pm last night.

The three injured were rushed to district hospital in Purnia from where they were referred to a private hospital. Two of them were identified as Sanjay Kumar Dubey and Subodh Kumar Sah, both residents of Araria but the identity of the third injured had not been established yet.

Station house officer (SHO) of Sadar police station Madhurendra Kishor said, “We have sent all the four bodies for post-mortem and the injured are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.” One of the injured had been referred to Siliguri, he added.

A policeman said that one of the injured had said that the driver lost control of the car that was being driven at a high speed and hit the stationary truck.

