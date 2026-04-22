Bihar allots land to 10 industrial units for 94-cr investment & 2,000 jobs

In a move aimed at stepping up industrial activity, the project clearance committee of the Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority (BIADA) has cleared the allotment of 6.09 acres of land to 10 new industrial units across the state.

The decision comes at a time when chief minister Samrat Choudhary has set an ambitious target of drawing investments worth nearly ₹ 5 lakh crore into Bihar over the next one year

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According to a senior officer of BIADA, these projects, which include units in makhana processing, bakery products, readymade garments, syringe needles and medical equipment, are expected to bring in an investment of ₹94.16 crore and generate around 2,000 direct jobs. The units will come up in industrial areas at IGC Maranga, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Begusarai, Lohat Phase-1, Dumaria, Nawada, Saharsa, Purnea and Barari.

Among the companies that received approval are M/s SAPL Industries Private Limited, Rudra Priyam Foods and Beverages, Aroson Foods Private Limited, Orel Pharma Private Limited and M/s T.S.S. Digital. The allotments cover both fresh land parcels and ready-built sheds, officials said.

The decision comes at a time when chief minister Samrat Choudhary has set an ambitious target of drawing investments worth nearly ₹5 lakh crore into Bihar over the next one year. It also adds to the steady pipeline of projects created by the state government, which has already signed MoUs worth ₹2.5 lakh crore with hundreds of companies in the last couple of years.

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{{^usCountry}} Such steps are being viewed as critical building blocks to translate those big-ticket promises into actual factories on the ground. By clearing land and approvals quickly, the government hopes to keep investor interest alive and ensure that the promised industrial push does not remain only on paper. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Such steps are being viewed as critical building blocks to translate those big-ticket promises into actual factories on the ground. By clearing land and approvals quickly, the government hopes to keep investor interest alive and ensure that the promised industrial push does not remain only on paper. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kundan Kumar, secretary of the department of industries and managing director of BIADA, said that the focus remains on transparent and time-bound allotments. “We are committed to balanced and inclusive industrial development,” he said. “Through BIADA, plots are being given to investors in a smooth manner, while we build better infrastructure, cut red tape and improve connectivity so that projects take off without delay.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kundan Kumar, secretary of the department of industries and managing director of BIADA, said that the focus remains on transparent and time-bound allotments. “We are committed to balanced and inclusive industrial development,” he said. “Through BIADA, plots are being given to investors in a smooth manner, while we build better infrastructure, cut red tape and improve connectivity so that projects take off without delay.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials added that the new units will not only create employment but also strengthen local supply chains in food processing, textiles and healthcare manufacturing, sectors that have seen growing interest from investors in recent months {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials added that the new units will not only create employment but also strengthen local supply chains in food processing, textiles and healthcare manufacturing, sectors that have seen growing interest from investors in recent months {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Subhash Pathak ...Read More Subhash Pathak is special correspondent of Hindustan Times with over 15 years of experience in journalism, covering issues related to governance, legislature, police, Maoism, urban and road infrastructure of Bihar and Jharkhand. Read Less

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