...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Bihar allots land to 10 industrial units for 94-cr investment & 2,000 jobs

According to a senior officer of BIADA, these projects, which include units in makhana processing, bakery products, readymade garments, syringe needles and medical equipment

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 06:38 pm IST
By Subhash Pathak, Patna
Advertisement

In a move aimed at stepping up industrial activity, the project clearance committee of the Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority (BIADA) has cleared the allotment of 6.09 acres of land to 10 new industrial units across the state.

The decision comes at a time when chief minister Samrat Choudhary has set an ambitious target of drawing investments worth nearly 5 lakh crore into Bihar over the next one year

According to a senior officer of BIADA, these projects, which include units in makhana processing, bakery products, readymade garments, syringe needles and medical equipment, are expected to bring in an investment of 94.16 crore and generate around 2,000 direct jobs. The units will come up in industrial areas at IGC Maranga, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Begusarai, Lohat Phase-1, Dumaria, Nawada, Saharsa, Purnea and Barari.

Among the companies that received approval are M/s SAPL Industries Private Limited, Rudra Priyam Foods and Beverages, Aroson Foods Private Limited, Orel Pharma Private Limited and M/s T.S.S. Digital. The allotments cover both fresh land parcels and ready-built sheds, officials said.

The decision comes at a time when chief minister Samrat Choudhary has set an ambitious target of drawing investments worth nearly 5 lakh crore into Bihar over the next one year. It also adds to the steady pipeline of projects created by the state government, which has already signed MoUs worth 2.5 lakh crore with hundreds of companies in the last couple of years.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Subhash Pathak

Subhash Pathak is special correspondent of Hindustan Times with over 15 years of experience in journalism, covering issues related to governance, legislature, police, Maoism, urban and road infrastructure of Bihar and Jharkhand.

investment
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Patna / Bihar allots land to 10 industrial units for 94-cr investment & 2,000 jobs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.