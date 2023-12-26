Bihar approves govt employee status for 3.5 lakh contractual teachers

Around 3.5 lakh contractual teachers, working at various government schools in Bihar, will now enjoy government employee status, an official said on Tuesday. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (HT PHOTO)

The decision to this effect was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar, the official further said.

“Immediately after a notification by the state government, these contractual teachers will be considered as ‘exclusive teachers’ with government employee status. A proposal in this regard was mooted by the state Education department before the cabinet on Tuesday, which was later approved,” PTI quoted S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat), as saying.

How will the policy work?

To maintain their government employee status, these ‘exclusive teachers’ will have to clear mandatory ‘competency examinations,’ Siddharth stated, adding that the decision on which government agency will conduct these examinations, will be taken soon.

Three chances will be given to clear the tests, and the fate of those who still fail, will be decided by the Bihar government at a ‘later stage,’ the additional chief secretary added.

What will be their salary?

Siddharth noted that for now, the salary structure will remain unchanged, but will be revised as per the guidelines set by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) only after clearing the competency tests.

Decision with eye on 2024 polls?

The Bihar Cabinet's decision comes just months before next summer's Lok Sabha elections, slated for April-May. In the 543-seat Lok Sabha, Bihar, with 40 seats, has the highest representation after Uttar Pradesh (80), Maharashtra (48), and West Bengal (42).

The state's ruling Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) --JD(U), RJD, Congress, Left – is among the 28 constituents of the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc, which will take on prime minister Narendra Modi-led BJP in the Lok Sabha polls. Both Modi and BJP are targeting a third straight term at the Centre.

(With PTI inputs)