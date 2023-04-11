ASI killed after vehicle collides with truck in Bhagalpur; 4 other cops injured

A 51-year-old assistant sub inspector (ASI) was killed while four other police personnel were critically injured after their vehicle collided with a dumper truck near Jagatpur Chowk in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on early Tuesday morning, police said.

The driver of the dumper truck escaped soon after the accident. (Representative file image)

The incident took place when the police personnel were returning to Sitamarhi after dropping an under-trial prisoner in Bhagalpur central jail.

The deceased police officer (ASI), posted at Sitamarhi police line, has been identified.

Three constables and a homeguard jawan who was driving the vehicle, were injured and are undergoing treatment.

Station house officer (SHO) Pankaj Kumar said, “The ASI succumbed to his injuries while he was being taken to the hospital while the others are critical and getting treated.”

“The under-trial prisoner was taken from Bhagalpur central jail to Sitamarhi in connection with his production to the court after which he was brought back to central jail”, he said.

“The accident took place when they were returning to Sitamarhi after dropping the prisoner”, he added.

He said, “The truck coming from the opposite direction hit the police vehicle.”

The driver of the dumper truck escaped soon after the accident. However, police have seized the vehicle.

“We have registered a case and search for the driver is underway”, he said.