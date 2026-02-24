Bihar Assembly passes 4 bills by voice vote within 24 minutes, one to replace 1887 British era Act

Bihar Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed four Bills with voice vote within 24 minutes. All the bills were moved by parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar arrives to attend the Budget Session at the Bihar Assembly in Patna on Tuesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

Of the four bills, Bihar Civil Court Bill 2026 is a new legislation, while another Bihar Municipalities (Amendment) Bill, 2026 is aimed at strengthening the democratic process and ushering in greater transparency. It repeals the Bihar Municipal (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 (Ordinance No. - 03, 2025).

Two of the amendment Bills-Bihar Technical Service Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and Bihar Staff Selection Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2026 - are for standardising the recruitment process for all kinds of Class 2 and 3 appointments.

Speaking on the Bihar Civil Court Bill 2026, Choudhary said the existing Bengal, Agra and Assam Civil Courts Act, 1887 was enacted by Central Government jointly for the state of Bengal, Agra and Assam and present Bihar was then a part of Bengal.

“Bihar is now an independent State and therefore, separate Civil Courts Act is necessary to cater to state’s needs,” he added.

Regarding the Bihar Municipalities (Amendment) Bill, 2026, Choudhary said it was aimed at giving more powers to the members. He also accepted the demand of AIMIM leader Akhtarul Imam for not holding committee meeting during the period when Bihar Legislature session is on, as the members are also ex-officio members.

Though RJD’s Rahul Sharma moved amendments for all the four Bills, but they were defeated by voice vote.

Bihar Technical Service Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2026

It authorizes the commission to manage recruitment for regular technical positions across various departments, boards, corporations, societies, and government companies in Bihar, maintaining standard, transparency in hiring processes. With large-scale recruitment in the pipeline, the amendment is significant.

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2026

It will cater to the appointment to regular non-technical posts under all boards, corporations, societies and companies (state government undertakings) to usher in greater uniformity and transparency. A new condition has been added in Section 5 of the Act, removing the technical term.

Bihar Municipalities (Amendment) Bill, 2026

It makes a significant change in the process of selection of members of the Empowered Standing Committee in the urban bodies of the state. Now, instead of nominations, a standing committee will be formed by secret ballot of elected councillors on the basis of majority, under the supervision, direction, and control of the District Magistrate. Members of the Lok Sabha/Rajya Sabha/State Legislative Assembly/State Legislative Council who have been elected from the local body constituency of the municipal area shall be deemed to be members of the Municipality.

The objective of the amendment is to strengthen the democratic process in local bodies wirh decentralisation, limit the powers of the mayor and entire transparency and accountability. This amendment will be applicable in all 19 municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats of Bihar one enacted.

Under the present legislation the members of Empowered Standing Committee are nominated by the elected Mayor/Chairman, which leads to many issues, viz. allegation of favoritism, concentration of power in one or the other elected office bearers which indirectly results in centralization of power and responsibilities which is against the spirit of decentralization envisaged in the Constitution of India.

Bihar Civil Court Bill 2026

Coming 114 year an after Bihar became a state, the new bill replaces the old British law of 1887 (Bengal, Agra and Assam Civil Courts Act) in line with the specific judicial requirements of Bihar. Till now, Bihar worked under the Act of 1887.