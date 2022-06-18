Bihar bandh: Police on high alert, internet services suspended in 12 districts

The Bihar police has sounded high alert in the entire state over the Bihar bandh called by job aspirants on Saturday against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme for short-term appointments in the armed forces, officials said adding that internet services have been suspended in 12 out of 38 districts in the state which have been identified as the worst affected ones.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and the Left parties have extended their support to the bandh.

The violent protest over the issue continued for the third consecutive day on Friday. The compartments of at least 14 trains were torched, railway stations vandalised and railway property damaged by agitators.

In view of the bandh, special contingents of armed police are being deployed specially in North Bihar and Magadh range. The police have also warned of action against persons who are found spreading rumours about the bandh and violence.

The state police headquarters (PHQ), in a circular to all the 38 districts, has directed to enhance the security measures at vital installation and other public places during the bandh. The PHQ has asked the intelligence sleuths to be more active while the district police have been directed to be more vigilant at the railway and bus stations, airports and other places.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As a precautionary measure, we have suspended internet services in 12 out of 38 districts in the state which have been identified as the worst affected ones,” said Sanjay Singh, ADG (law and order).

The railways have been provided adequate security. Heavy police deployment has been made this time at all vulnerable places in the state.

Additional director general (law and order), Sanjay Singh said there is no need to panic. A special team is monitoring social media. Whosoever posts controversial content propagating hate will be booked and police are prepared to deal with any kind of violence and law and order situation, he said. Those indulging in violence and disturbance will be booked under Damage to Property Act. Police are assessing the situation and will ensure that everything passes off peacefully, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Instructions have been issued to all superintendents of police (SPs) to maintain close surveillance on the trouble makers and take action accordingly,” he said adding that one company of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), three companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and six companies of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) have been deployed for maintaining peace and law and order.

ADG (rail) Nirmal Kumar Azad said that they have urged aspirants not to get influenced by anyone and to avoid damage to public property.

Notably, in the past two days job aspirants set on fire over 60 coaches and seven locomotive engines of 18 trains causing a loss of over ₹250 crore. The home department (special branch) in the interest of maintenance of public order directed all internet service providers that any messages to or from any person or class of person relating to any subject or any pictorial content through the social networking sites or applications shall not be transmitted in Kaimur, Bhojpur, Aurangabad, Rohtas, Buxer, Nawada, West Champaran, Samastipur, Lakhisarai, Begusarai, Vaishali and Saran districts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the Samastipur district administration has imposed prohibitory orders in the district. The move was taken apprehending a law and order problem, said a police official.

Samastipur DM Yogendra Kimar said that Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed across the district as a precautionary measure. Section 144 of CrPC prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area. “The Movement of one or more persons for all non-essential services, except for medical reasons, will be prohibited,” the order said.

RJD state president Jagadanand Singh told reporters in Patna on Friday that his party has given moral support to the protests by job aspirants against Centre’s Agnipath scheme. The Bihar Congress also issued a statement announcing its support to the Bihar bandh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Modi government had promised employment. Agnipath is less about employment and more about retirement at a young age…… sepoy ranks of the armed forces draw their manpower from almost every village in the country. The magnitude of the protest will surpass all movements that have taken place since Modi came to power”, warned Sandeep Saurav, an MLA of the CPI(ML) who is also the national general secretary of the party’s student wing AISA.

Bihar deputy chief minister Renu Devi and the state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal alleged “conspiracy” and involvement of “opposition-sponsored goons” for the disturbances in Bihar.

The national president of chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-United (JD-U), Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan in a video statement appealed to the Centre to assuage those who feel aggrieved by the new system of four-year employment followed by discharge from service without pensions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan said he had written a letter to the defence minister seeking a review of the new scheme and added that he will meet the governor and submit a memorandum demanding an immediate roll-back.

(With agency input)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON