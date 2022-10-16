Death toll in Bihar boat mishap rises to 7

The death toll in the boat mishap in Bihar’s Barandi river on Saturday evening rose to seven on Sunday with the state disaster response force (SDRF) team recovering the bodies of all five persons who had gone missing, officials said. The bodies of two persons were fished out on Saturday.

The victims have been identified as Md Shakeel, 6, Kunti Devi, 42, Rubi Kumari, 19, Babita Kumari, 19, Vikas Paswan, 14, Ruchi Kumari, 16, and her father Dukhan Paswan, 51, all residents of Marghiya village under Barari police station in Katihar district.

“Rescue operation is complete and all the bodies have been recovered,” said station house officer (SHO), Vidhan Chandra.

He said that there were 10 people on the boat and three managed to swim to safety after the mishap. Those who survived included Jagdish Paswan, Iftar Alam and Nijam Alam. He said all the bodies recovered have been sent to Katihar district hospital for postmortem.

The boat capsized in Barandi river, a tributary of the Kosi on Saturday evening when it lost its balance in the turbulent water. The victims, daily wages earners, were returning to their village Marghiya from Lakshmipur Barari when the mishap took place.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep concern over the loss of lives and directed the Katihar district magistrate to provide ex gratia ₹4 lakh to the family of each victim.