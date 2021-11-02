Bihar Bypolls Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8am

With Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad back to election campaigns after nearly four years, the single largest party in the Bihar legislative assembly is sniffing an opportunity to further dent Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) in the bypolls held on October 30. The assembly seats of Tarapur constituency in Munger and Kusheshwar Asthan in Darbhanga fell vacant after the deaths of MLAs Mewalal Choudhary and Shashi Bhushan Hazari, both from the JD(U), which was already reduced to 45 seats in the last assembly election.
The bypoll recorded 49.59% voter turnout, with Tarapur witnessing 49% polling and Kushshwar Sthan witnessing 50% turnout.
In Tarapur, RJD has fielded Arun Kumar Sah against JD(U)'s Rajiv Singh. Congress has also fielded its own candidate, Rajesh Kumar Mishra, from the seat. In Kusheshwar Asthan, Shashi Bhushan Hazari's son Aman Bhushan Hajari is contesting against RJD's Ganesh Bharti and Congress' Atirek Kumar.
While RJD used its biggest crown-puller, Lalu Prasad, to snatch the seats from JD(U), the ruling alliance held an intense campaign to retain the seat. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Tarkishore Prasad and other state ministers held public meetings in Tarapur in a bid to prevent RJD, the principal Opposition party, from further reducing the party’s strength in Bihar Assembly.
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 02, 2021 07:37 AM IST
Both seats fell vacant due to demise of respective MLAs
By-elections for the two seats were necessitated due to the demise of respective MLAs, Mewalal Chaudhary (Tarapur) and Shashi Bhushan Hazari (Kusheshwar Asthan). Both were from CM Nitish Kumar's JD(U).
Nov 02, 2021 07:24 AM IST
Bihar bypolls: Counting of votes to begin at 8am
Counting of votes for October 30 by-elections in Bihar, held for the Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan assembly constituencies, will begin at 8am today.
On October 27, 2013, seven bombs went off just before Modi’s rally at Gandhi Maidan, the last one at 12.25 pm, 20 minutes before he and senior leaders took the stage. The blasts also left 90 peole injured.
Bihar’s health department, in a paradigm shift in reporting of Covid-19 cases, had advised last month to its field officers to reconfirm samples testing positive on the rapid antigen detection (RAD) kit through RT PCR, before notifying them to the state.
Five men convicted for the Gandhi Maidan blasts in 2013 are already serving life terms for the Bodh Gaya Mahabodhi blasts just over three months before the October 27, 2013, attack on Modi’s election rally.
Additional director general (EoU), N H Khan, said a DA case of ₹2.3 crore was lodged against Sharma with the EOU police station in Patna on Saturday and search orders were obtained from the court concerned.
Muzaffarpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jayant Kant on Saturday suspended the station house officer (SHO) and sub-inspector (S-I) of Saraiya police station over dereliction of duty following the deaths of two more people allegedly after consuming spurious liquor during different parties held this week at separate places
It was a mere courtesy call to enquire about well-being of Lalu Prasad. I know Lalu since Patna University students’ union days. I spent close to two hours there, but no politics was discussed. He is undergoing treatment for some ailments which I also had. He enquired about the places where he can get treated, said Sinha.
The by-election for two assembly seats in Bihar, Tarapur in Munger district and Kusheshwar Asthan in Darbhanga district, both won by chief minister’s party Janata Dal (United) in 2020 state polls, concluded peacefully on Saturday, recording a voter turnout of 49