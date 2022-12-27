Bihar: Case against miller for beating advocate, his brothers for demanding dues

A miller and his men allegedly assaulted an advocate and his two brothers for demanding the dues price of paddy, police said.

Police said the incident took place on Monday at Bhabua after the advocate Bala Singh went to ask for money from the miller Pramod Gupta, to who he sold the paddy worth ₹3.5 lakhs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Bihar: JD(U) MLA’s son arrested in shooting case

As per Singh, when he went to his mill and demanded money, Gupta refused. Following this, the advocate called his brothers identified as Sanjay Singh and Jay Prakash Singh while Gupta called his men and attacked all three with sticks.

Bhabua station house officer (SHO) Ramanand Mandal said a case of assault was registered against Gupta and his men on the complaint of the advocate.

Singh and his brothers were admitted to Sadar hospital, police said.

Police said Gupta on the other hand alleged that the advocate and his brother attacked him and his brothers and tried to loot cash.

“Police are investigating the allegations and would take appropriate action,” SHO Mandal said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, a delegation of advocates led by Mantu Pandey, former joint secretary of district association met with the police and demanded the immediate arrest of Gupta and his men.