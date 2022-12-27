Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar: JD(U) MLA’s son arrested in shooting case

Bihar: JD(U) MLA’s son arrested in shooting case

patna news
Updated on Dec 27, 2022 05:19 PM IST

According to police, Ashish, along with his associates was arrested for allegedly attacking four people, including three members of a family and the managing director of a Khagaria-based public school

Ashish Mandal, son of JDU MLA Gopal Mandal, has been arrested from the Tilkamanjhi police station area, in connection with the Barari shooting case (ANI Photo)
Ashish Mandal, son of JDU MLA Gopal Mandal, has been arrested from the Tilkamanjhi police station area, in connection with the Barari shooting case (ANI Photo)
ByAvinash Kumar

Ashish Mandal alias Tinku, son of ruling Janata Dal (United) MLA Narendra Kumar Neeraj alias Gopal Mandal, was arrested in connection with a shooting case, police said on Tuesday.

Gopal Mandal represents the Gopalpur constituency in Bhagalpur in Bihar. Ashish was arrested from the office of Bhagalpur mayor’s candidate Savita Devi, said to be his mother.

According to police, Ashish, along with his associates allegedly attacked four people, including three members of a family and the managing director of a Khagaria-based public school.

Also Read: Mangaluru murder: Three arrested for killing of Abdul Jaleel, motive unknown

Bhagalpur superintendent of police (SSP) Babu Ram said that the MLA’s son and his three associates allegedly fired indiscriminately over a land dispute and injured four persons on December 12.

The incident occurred under Barari police station limit over the illegal occupation of a plot of 19 Katha land. The SSP said nearly two dozen people led by Ashish allegedly tried to occupy the land owned by one Lal Bahadur Singh alias Laddu Shastri. When the owner and his people resisted, the musclemen beat them up with sticks and opened fire, said SSP.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against five named people including the MLA, his son and 20 unknown on the basis of the statement of Lal Bahadur, SSP said.

In the FIR, Lal Bahadur alleged that the MLA threatened him over the phone to vacate the land and threatened him with dire consequences.

Following the incident, on December 16, the chief judicial magistrate of Bhagalpur issued an arrest warrant against the four named accused including Ashish, Dilip Mandal, Dhanraj Yadav and Sanjiv.

“The prime accused in the case, Ashish, was arrested and raids are being conducted to nab the other accused persons,” said SSP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out