Bihar: Cinema and malls demand reopening citing poor condition of business

Bihar Exhibitors and Mall Owners’ Association has requested the state government to allow reopening of cinema halls and malls citing examples of other states that have allowed their operation with conditions for maximum occupancy allowed varying from 50 to 100%.

“While the halls and malls in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh have been allowed to operate with 50% occupancy, in Gujarat 60% occupancy is allowed and in Karnataka and Telangana 100 % occupancy has been permitted,” Amit Sen, secretary of Bihar Exhibitors and Mall Owners Association, said.

The association wrote to Bihar chief secretary Tripurari Sharan a few days ago arguing that cinema halls and malls suffered the worst economic impact due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns in 2020 and 2021. It said thousands of families directly dependent on these two for their livelihood and many more indirectly dependent on these businesses were on the verge of a financial collapse.

The association underlined that while most other private businesses were given reprieve by allowing staggered operation, malls and cinema halls have remained closed since April this year, when the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic struck.

“But now we want the government to reconsider its decision, and allow us to operate. We assure we will adhere to the highest safety standards prescribed by the government,” Sen said.

Cinema hall and malls can even help create awareness for coronavirus containment protocol and the vaccination drive, he added. “Short films regarding awareness can also be used during screening of films at the halls,” he said.

The association secretary added that since the Covid situation appeared to be under control and vaccination level in the state too was quite high, malls and cinemas should be allowed to reopen to save thousands of families from deep trouble. The chief secretary could not be contacted for his comments.