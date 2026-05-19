Saran , Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday issued strict directions to all government doctors in the districts to stop the practice of "unnecessarily" referring patients to major hospitals in the state.

Bihar CM asks govt doctors to not 'unnecessarily' refer patients to major hospitals

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The new directive will be in force in the state from August 15 this year.

Addressing a gathering at the launch of Sahyog camp, a move to ensure prompt resolution of people's grievances concerning different departments, at Sonepur in Saran, Choudhary said, "Government doctors in the districts must stop the practice of unnecessarily referring patients to major hospitals in the state."

"It will be in force in the state from August 15. Strict action will be taken against government doctors at panchayat and district levels if they are found referring normal cases to major hospitals in the state," he said.

Barring some serious diseases , patients should be treated well at district and panchayat level hospitals, the CM said.

"The government is strengthening the district healthcare system to ensure better treatment facilities for patients at the local level. The new and hi-tech medical facilities at panchayat and district level hospitals will be fully functional from August 15 this year," Choudhary said.

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{{^usCountry}} Emphasising the effective use of existing healthcare infrastructure, he urged officials to work with sensitivity to strengthen public confidence in government health services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emphasising the effective use of existing healthcare infrastructure, he urged officials to work with sensitivity to strengthen public confidence in government health services. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining about Sahyog camps, organised at panchayat levels across the state on Tuesday, the CM said, "Such camps are being organised to ensure prompt resolution of people's grievances concerning government departments. The government has already launched 'Sahyog' portal and toll-free helpline number '1100' for the purpose." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining about Sahyog camps, organised at panchayat levels across the state on Tuesday, the CM said, "Such camps are being organised to ensure prompt resolution of people's grievances concerning government departments. The government has already launched 'Sahyog' portal and toll-free helpline number '1100' for the purpose." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The CM also made it clear that strict departmental action, including suspension, would be taken against officials who fail to dispose of an application listed on the 'Sahyog' portal and issue orders within 30 days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM also made it clear that strict departmental action, including suspension, would be taken against officials who fail to dispose of an application listed on the 'Sahyog' portal and issue orders within 30 days. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Problems will be resolved within 30 days by organising Sahyog camps at the panchayat level. District magistrates and superintendents of police concerned will monitor the process in real time. Besides, the chief minister's office will also monitor the activities of officials," the CM said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Problems will be resolved within 30 days by organising Sahyog camps at the panchayat level. District magistrates and superintendents of police concerned will monitor the process in real time. Besides, the chief minister's office will also monitor the activities of officials," the CM said. {{/usCountry}}

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"Resolving problems of the common people is the top priority of the Bihar government. Under the initiative, Sahyog camps will be organised at the panchayat level on the first and third Tuesday of every month to address public grievances. Applications may be submitted both online and offline. Every application will be disposed of within 30 days, and compliance details will be uploaded on the Sahyog portal," the CM said.

The objective of the Sahyog camp initiative is to resolve citizens' problems in an integrated and transparent manner, the CM said.

The Bihar government is continuously striving to resolve the problems of ordinary citizens effectively and within a fixed timeframe, he said.

"If the officer concerned fails to dispose of an application and issue an order within 30 days, or shows negligence, they will automatically be suspended on the 31st day. An online mechanism is also being put in place whereby the suspension order format against negligent officials will be automatically generated on the portal itself," the CM said.

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He said if the matter concerns development work or basic public necessities such as roads, electricity or water supply, the government will take decisions accordingly but the matter has to be disposed of by the officials.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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