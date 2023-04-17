Nitish Kumar takes a swipe at UP on Atiq Ahmad’s murder; BJP hits back

Calling the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf unfortunate, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said action must be taken against such killings.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that the police should have taken care of their security. (PTI image)

“This is unfortunate. Does it happen like this anywhere? Who came and mingled with the media persons? This is very unfortunate that anyone serving jail sentence is killed while being taken somewhere. There must be action on this. I don’t have anything to say if anyone is awarded sentence or kept in jail. That is decided by courts. But even if one is in jail, there should not be a murder like this. The police should have seen it. We also send prisoners for production or medical examination. The state government should see why such incidents have taken place,” Kumar said.

Also Read: UP Police forms 3-member SIT to probe murder of Atiq Ahmad and brother

“Controlling crime does not mean instant justice by killing. There is a court for that. If it awards death sentence, that is also complied with after following due process. Is there a rule that a prisoner will be killed? There are others who are awarded jail sentences for certain years. If a prisoner gets killed, why is there a constitution. Everything is laid down. It is not the way,” he added.

Reacting on the same, Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary said that Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were killed by anti-socials and a judicial inquiry has been promptly ordered.

“Appeasement policy cannot do any good to the society. Crime needs to be dealt with sternly. Police should have freedom to act against criminals. In UP, judicial commission has been formed, as a gangster was killed by anti-socials while being taken for medical check up. Once the report comes, action will follow without delay,” he added.

Leader of opposition (LoP) Vijay Kumar Sinha of the BJP also hit back, saying Nitish Kumar should introspect and analyse what he has done to Bihar by pushing the state towards utter lawlessness.

“Under the rule of Yogi Adityanath, the anti-socials are scared, but here in Bihar the common masses are frightened due to fast deteriorating law and order. In UP, the common masses are free from the fear of gangsters, but in Bihar the liquor and sand mafia as well as gangsters are going scot free. The Bihar CM should speak on the plight of the people in the state,” he added.

Sinha said Kumar should ensure that his state is in order first than speak on other states.

“He should answer for Bihar first. People are dying here, as he cannot act, but he has time to sermonize on UP, where common people feel much safer,” he added.

Atiq and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead in police custody in Prayagraj on Saturday night.

At least two persons, who posed as mediapersons, were seen firing from close range at Ahmad and his brother who fell to the ground.

