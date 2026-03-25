Buxar/Ara, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday launched several development projects and schemes, worth around ₹1,058 crore, in Buxar and Bhojpur districts during his 'Samridhi Yatra'. Bihar CM launches projects worth ₹1,058 cr in Buxar, Bhojpur during 'Samridhi Yatra'

The CM also reviewed the implementation of ongoing schemes and the progress of development projects in both districts.

"The CM launched 64 development projects/schemes worth ₹592 crore in Buxar district. These include the inauguration of 41 projects/schemes worth ₹106 crore and laying foundation stones for 23 projects worth ₹486 crore," said a statement issued by the chief minister's office here.

The CM reviewed the ongoing construction work of the Malai Barrage project, strengthening, blacktopping and protective works of the Buxar-Koilwar Ganga embankment , widening of the Bhojpur-Simri road and the four-laning of the road from Buxar Golambar to Jyoti Chowk via the bus stand.

He also reviewed widening of the road from Bari Masjid to Central Jail , the 2.5-km road from NH-922 to the Brahmpur Block Office via Brahmeshwar Nath Temple and construction of a 620-capacity Atal Kala Bhavan under the Buxar Municipal Council, the CMO statement said.

Kumar directed officials to complete all these projects within the stipulated time frame, stating that these schemes are crucial for the development of Buxar district and will significantly benefit the local population.

Later in the day, the CM launched several development projects/schemes worth around ₹466 crore in Bhojpur district.

"He inaugurated 494 schemes costing ₹197 crore and laid the foundation stone for 227 projects worth ₹269 crore," the CMO said.

The CM inspected the academic building of the Government Medical College and Hospital in Ara.

He also reviewed the ongoing road widening of the two-lane railway overbridge from Zero Mile to Ashmi Flyover , construction of roads and flyovers under the Ara Ring Road Scheme.

The chief minister inspected the widening of the Ara-Buxar four-lane to a six-lane road up to Chapra , and upgradation of several city thoroughfares, including those connecting the railway station, Katira Road, Ramna Maidan via SP residence, etc, the statement said.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Minister-in-Charge of Bhojpur, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Bihar Legislative Council Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh, Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, among others, were present in the programmes.

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