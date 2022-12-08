Bihar: Congress minority cell district unit president killed in Darbhanga

Unidentified assailants allegedly killed Congress leader and the party’s district unit (minority cell) president Ziaur Rahman alias Babban on Wednesday night in Darbhanga, the police said on Thursday.

A native of Shobhan village under Simri police station, Rahman’s body was found in an orchard near Idgah near his house, his brother Bahadur informed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DSP (sadar) Amit Kumar, who rushed to the spot, said there was injury mark at the back of the head and prima facie the body looked stiff with some signs of struggle.

“We have summoned a dog squad and the forensics team has also been called in to launch an investigation into the case. The victim’s mobile phone is also missing. The motive behind the killing is yet not known,” he informed.

Meanwhile, former Bihar Congress president Madan Mohan Jha said he spoke to Darbhanga SSP seeking immediate arrest of the culprit.