Bihar constables’ recruitment exam cancelled

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) on Tuesday decided to cancel the Bihar constable recruitment examination, which was held on October 1 in the state, and postpone the examinations scheduled on October 7 and October 15 in view of large-scale malpractices. Bihar police personnel during a parade rehearsal. (HT FILE)

Board president S K Singhal said that on October 2, he had received information regarding large-scale irregularities in the examination. “Prima facie, a conspiracy was hatched by a gang. Because of this, the examination’s sanctity was lost. That is why the examination held on October 1 has been cancelled. Examinations scheduled on October 7 and October 15 have been postponed until further notice,” he said.

At least 100 people were arrested on Sunday from various districts in Bihar for impersonating examinees.

Meanwhile, the economic offence unit (EoU) has already launched a probe into leakage of question papers of the recruitment examination. So far, 61 FIRs have been lodged in various districts in Bihar.

The examinations were being conducted to recruit a total of 21,391 constables in the state.

In 2022, the Bihar Public Service Commission had to similarly cancel its preliminary examination for state’s civil services after questions papers were leaked.

