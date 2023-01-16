Bihar: Cops destroy poppy crops spread over 50 acres in Gaya forests

A joint team of Gaya police, Sashastra Seema Bal and the excise department destroyed opium poppy crops spread over 50 acres in the Maoist-affected areas in Gaya district, officials said on Monday.

Police said that the poppy was planted on acres of forest and private lands allegedly run by Maoist and drug syndicates active in Bihar, Jharkhand and northeast states.

Gaya senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashish Bharti said that they received a tip-off about the poppy cultivation in forests near Barki Chapi village following which they conducted a raid.

“An illegal plantation was detected in three plots measuring 50 acres that were destroyed with tractors and JCB machines,” the SSP said.

“We have registered three cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and raids were on to identify and arrest the people involved in the illegal cultivation,” he added.

Poppy is used in preparing opium, heroin and other psychotropic drugs and medicines. It is one of the main sources for the Ultra’s funding, police said.

Last year, the state government cracked down on Maoist activities in Gaya and Aurangabad districts while also identifying and destroying illegal poppy cultivation in forest areas in Bihar and areas bordering Jharkhand.

Earlier, on January 3, Gaya police and SSB destroyed 36 acres of poppy crops in Patthardhasa and Jari forest areas bordering Jharkhand forests.