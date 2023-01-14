Should cancel ration cards of those cultivating poppy, says Manipur minister

The ration cards of those involved in poppy plantations should be cancelled, Manipur’s consumer affairs, food & public distribution minister Leishangthem Susindro said on Saturday adding that the state government will be writing a letter to the Centre in this regard.

“Those persons who are involved in the poppy cultivation, we’ve to cancel their ration cards. We will be writing a letter to the central ministry in this regard,” he said.

Susindro was speaking to the media on the sideline of a state level celebration for getting the ‘Most Improved Small States Overall’ award in India Today’s state of the state survey in Imphal.

He said he was upset to see the cultivation of poppy plants during an aerial survey on Friday in parts of Chandel district, Thangjing hill range in Churachandpur district and Saikul area under Kangpokpi district despite the state government’s continuous appeal to stop their plantations.

Minister Susindro, who also holds the public health engineering department portfolio, accompanied by some senior officials on Friday made a tour of the interior areas in a helicopter.

Later he told the reporters that large scale poppy plantations were found in border areas of Chandel, Thangjing hill ranges and Saikul areas.

“So, we are planning to stop them because the deforestation (for cultivation of poppy) in these areas results in drying up of the springs which ultimately creates shortage of water in the valley areas,”he observed.

He also appealed through the media to the people to come forward and join the ‘War against drugs campaigns’ in the state.

Meanwhile, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on the sideline of a function here on Saturday said the state government is going to destroy the poppy plants cultivated in the districts of Chandel,Churachandpur and Kangpokpi using drones and chemicals.

“Immediately after that we are also going to use drones for seeding tree plantations in that barren area.So It is my earnest appeal to the people of the state to avoid deforestation and poppy plantation,” Biren Singh said.

Under the state government’s ongoing ‘War against drugs campaigns’, Illegal drugs, including 560 kg of opium and heroin and 500 Kg of brown sugar, worth ₹1,228 crore in the international market were seized in 2022, according to people familiar with the matter.

About 1,780 acres of poppy plantations were destroyed while area of poppy plantation has come down from 6,742 acres (in 2021) to 1,118 (in 2022), as per the list of achievements of the state government in 2022.Out of the 1,118 acres of poppy plantation, 450 acres were destroyed till date.Altogether, 703 people including five village chiefs have been arrested and 497 cases registered in connection with poppy plantations and smuggling of drugs.