News / Cities / Patna News / Bihar govt releases grant for 2-month backlog salary in varsities, clears budget for 2023-24

Bihar govt releases grant for 2-month backlog salary in varsities, clears budget for 2023-24

ByArun Kumar, Patna
Aug 26, 2023 09:45 PM IST

Delayed salary payment is a chronic problem in the state’s universities/colleges and schools and a mechanism to ensure monthly disbursal of salary is yet to be made.

The department of education in Bihar late Friday evening released 251.56 crore grant for the salary to teachers and employees for the months of June and July in the state universities, constituent colleges and minority/aided institutions.

PM Narendra Modi at Patna University centenary year celebrations. (HT file)
PM Narendra Modi at Patna University centenary year celebrations. (HT file)

The letter from higher education director, Rekha Kumari, categorically mentions that a grant of 1132.05 crore has been approved for 2023-23 fiscal for salary to those appointed as per norms on the sanctioned posts.

The letter has been seen by HT.

With the entire year’s budget for varsities approved, payment could smoothen in the coming months.

Pataliputra University has got the maximum allocation of 38.64 crore for two months, followed by BRA Bihar University (Muzaffarpur) with 31.17 crore, LN Mithila University (Darbhanga) 29.98 crore and Magadh University (Bodh Gaya) at 28.90 crore.

Bihar’s college and varsity teachers and employees had remained without salary and the retired ones without pension since June. Now, with the department releasing the grant, they will get the salary in a few days.

Delayed salary payment is a chronic problem in the state’s universities/colleges and schools and a mechanism to ensure monthly disbursal of salary is yet to be made, as in the government institutions. Even the pension payment and retirement benefits gets stuck in universities for months and leads to court cases.

The government had on Wednesday released 281.91 crore grant for pension payment also, but for VKS University (Ara) and LN Mithila university, it is for only June’s pension only, while for other universities it is for June and July both.

For retirement benefits and pension to retired teachers and employees in the universities and colleges, the government has approved the annual budget of 1230.22 crore for the 2023-24 fiscal.

KB Sinha, working president of Federation of University Teachers’ Association of Bihar (FUTAB), said delay in payment of retirement benefits and pension was a big problem for the aged retired teachers and employees, many of whom had high medical expenses to meet.

“The former additional chief secretary (education) had told the Patna High Court also that a mechanism will be worked out to ensure regular payment of pension and retirement benefits. The Governor had also asked the universities to streamline it. Sooner it is done, better it will be. After retirement, teachers have to wait for months for their legitimate dues on one pretext or the other. They should not be made to run around and forced to take recourse to courts for the basic requirements,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arun Kumar

    Arun Kumar is Senior Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He has spent two-and-half decades covering Bihar, including politics, educational and social issues.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out