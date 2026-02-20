Bihar Dy CM Samrat announces ‘Abhaya Brigade’ for women security

Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary on Friday said that the Bihar government would develop “Abhaya Brigade” to enhance women’s safety, focusing on curbing harassment near educational institutions and public places. Bihar women cops

“To enhance security and safety of women, the mobility of police, especially women police, around educational institutions will be increased. The police will be provided with 1,500 scooties and 3,200 mobikes for quick movement,” he added.

Besides, he said that the government would set up schools in all police lines, carry out recruitment on 60,000 vacancies on various wings of the home department, including 31,000 cops, in the new fiscal and provide reservation to Agniveers in police recruitment.

Announcing that Bihar has become Maoist free, Choudhary said the government has also started working on setting up the Special Task Force (STF) units in all the districts and two battalions of the Bihar Industrial Security Force (BISF) on the lines of CISF to cater to the needs of industries, which is now the focus area under the third phase of 7-Resolves to take the state to a new stage of development after getting the basics right through massive infrastructure growth in the last two decades.

Choudhary was giving the government reply on ₹20,132.86-crore budgetary demand of the home department, which was passed by voice vote as the RJD staged walk out after frequent arguments with the treasury benches over comparisons with the pre-2005 period. Choudhary holds the home portfolio.

Choudhary also took on the RJD and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who remained absent from the house the entire week, accusing him of making early morning posts on social media for publicity as a routine, but skipping the right place and opportunity to raise genuine concerns.

“What remains to be said about the seriousness of the main Opposition party, which does not even bother to move cut motion on the home department’s budget and leaves it to smaller parties. Perhaps, the RJD is satisfied with the home department functioning,” he added.

As soon as the BSP’s Satish Kumar Singh Yadav moved the cut motion, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary pointed out at the very outset that of as per established practice, it was for the main Opposition party to do it, but it had even relegated its important responsibility to a party with just one legislator, and that reflected the approach.

“Strangely, in case of most of the other departments, it was the RJD leader Rahul Sharma who moved the cut motion, but not for home department. The is the right platform to ventilate grievances, not social, print of electronic media, where the LoP is often seen even when the House is in order,” he added.

Though RJD leader Alok Mehta and Kumar Sarvajeet termed it an internal decision of the alliance, all the speakers from the treasury benches used the opportunity to draw comparisons with the pre-2005 era, “citing massacres, patronage to anti-socials and instances of lawlessness” to browbeat the opposition.

Listing the various initiatives taken by the government, Samrat Choudhary said that establishment of rule of law in Bihar was the first priority of Nitish Kumar and that won people’s trust to such an extent that he remains their first choice even after two decades.

“The people gave NDA 202 seats this time and that shows people’s faith in his governance style, which brought about a systemic change in a state the had been left in tatters. There should be no misunderstanding. I am the home minister, but Nitish Kumar remains the head of the government,” he added.

The Deputy CM said that in another significant development, Bihar has implemented ‘trial in absentia’ under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), allowing courts to try and convict absconding criminals (proclaimed offenders) who evade arrest to stall cases indefinitely to create backlog, and it was already showing positive results.

“Bihar will also set up National a forensic Science University, strengthen Special Security Group (SSG) and develop bomb disposal squad. There is a move to use artificial intelligence in fire services and develop a separate fire engineering cell. We are also providing facilities to prisoners to study in prisons to reform they and 1256 have cleared Class 10board exam, while 183 are studying in class 12,” he added.

In another important decision, the Deputy CM said that the state would build a high security prison on the hills to completely cut of hardened criminals from the outside world and where there would be on mobile connectivity. “There was a time when the state was being run from prisons, but now it will not be possible. Another one will come up in Bhagalpur,” he added.

Presenting statistics to negate the Opposition’s charge of growing crime rate, he said that Bihar was way behind other states in terms of serious crimes, ranked lowest in kidnapping for ransom and crime against women, 31st in dacoity, 23rd in cases related to POSCO Act and 11th in murder.

“The job of the police is to act promptly ofter any incident happens. Dial 112 has tackled 4.5 lakh emergency cases. In keeping with ecosystem developed by Nitish Kumar, there is not interference in the police functioning. Even in the case of medical aspirant’s death, the police discharged its responsibility, but when the family members were not satisfied, the CM said that the case be handed over to the CBI, as we don’t have to protect anyone,” he added.