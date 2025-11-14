Bihar election results 2025: NDA leads on postal ballot count at 9am

As per early trends at 9 am, NDA was leading on 124 seats. (ANI) The two-phased Bihar elections are being viewed as a crucial test for JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, the state’s longest-serving CM. Counting of votes for the 243 member Bihar assembly elections began at 8am on Friday, with initial trends indicating the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is ahead in several seats in postal ballots.

As per early trends at 9 am, NDA was leading on 124 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan was ahead on 66; Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party was leading on two seats.

The Election Commission, however, is yet to come out with official figures.

The two-phase Bihar elections are being viewed as a crucial test for JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, the state’s longest-serving CM, whose political stock has been under scrutiny following shifting alliances and anti-incumbency sentiments.

Political observers say the results will also be read as a judgement on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity, months after the BJP-led NDA suffered minor setbacks in last year’s Lok Sabha polls in the state.

For the NDA, a victory is expected to reinforce the perception that the coalition has regained ground after the parliamentary poll jolt. For the opposition INDIA bloc, a strong performance will offer a morale boost after defeats in Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi, which they have attributed to “vote theft”.

Bihar had registered a historic voter turnout of 67.13 per cent in the elections to the 243-member assembly in two phases on November 6 and November 11. A total of 7.45 crore voters cast their ballots to decide the electoral fate of 2,616 candidates.