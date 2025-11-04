Bihar: FIR against Union minister Lalan Singh over ‘keep them inside’ remark

PATNA: The Patna district administration has registered a first information report (FIR) against Union minister of panchayati raj and senior Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh for allegedly asking his supporters to confine the Opposition leaders to their homes on polling day while campaigning for jailed party candidate Anant Singh in assembly poll-bound Bihar’s Mokama constituency on Monday. Union minister of panchayati raj and senior Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh. (File)

Officials said the case was filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Representation of the People Act for alleged violations during the election process after reviewing footage from the video surveillance team.

Lalan was heard in a video telling JD(U) workers to stop opposition leaders from leaving their homes on polling day. “There are a few leaders, don’t let them step out of their homes on polling day. Keep them inside. If they make a fuss, take them to vote and then send them home to rest,” Singh purportedly said.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) shared the video on social media and accused Lalan Singh of undermining the Election Commission.

“The footage of the video surveillance team was examined by the Patna District administration. Following the investigation, in this case, an FIR has been registered against Lalan Singh under the relevant sections of the Indian Citizen Security Code and the Representation of the People Act,” said Patna district administration in a social media post on X.

RJD spokesperson Priyanka Bharti questioned the Election Commission’s silence on the matter. “Union Minister Lalan Singh is driving a bulldozer over the Election Commission’s chest… saying the poor should not be allowed to vote. Where is the ‘dead’ Commission? Will you wake up and verify the authenticity of this video showing such strongman behavior?” she wrote on X.

The Congress attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-JDU alliance, stating, “Those who are going to vote against BJP-JDU, don’t let them step out of their homes on election day. Will the ‘impartial’ Election Commission take any action on this? Or will it continue to pat BJP-JDU leaders on the back, as always?”

Anant Singh is currently in Beur Jail, facing charges related to the murder of 75-year-old gangster-turned politician Dularchand Yadav, who was shot dead during a clash between political groups on October 27. Anant Singh and two others were arrested in the case.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked the Bihar police how Anant Singh had travelled with 50 cavalcades.