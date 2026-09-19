Bihar flood crisis: Nitin Nabin donates three months’ salary to CM relief fund

BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Friday donated ₹6.35 lakh — his three months’ salary as a Rajya Sabha MP — while the party backed his gesture with a larger institutional contribution of ₹51 lakh to Bihar’s chief minister’s relief fund for the flood victims, a BJP statement said.

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Nabin termed his donation his responsibility in a moment of crisis, as he voiced deep concern over the worsening flood situation in the state.

BJP Bihar state president Sanjay Saraogi met chief minister Samrat Chaudhary at the ‘Sankalp’ auditorium in Lok Sewak Awas on Friday and handed over a cheque for ₹51 lakh on behalf of the party.

The chief minister thanked Saraogi for the contribution, saying the funds would help those in need during the state’s disasters and difficult times. Deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary was present at the meeting.

The state has already disbursed over ₹550 crore to flood-hit families, Nabin said. Each affected family received ₹7,000 in aid, the party release added.

Relief camps, community kitchens, medical facilities and fodder for livestock have been set up in affected areas, he added. Officials are also assessing crop damage to compensate farmers.

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{{^usCountry}} NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed for rescue work, Nabin said, with full preparedness on the ground. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed for rescue work, Nabin said, with full preparedness on the ground. {{/usCountry}}

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He said the government is monitoring the situation continuously, working to ensure relief reaches victims without delay.

Nabin credited the Centre for its role, noting that Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited flood-hit areas, met victims, and reviewed relief and rescue operations firsthand.