Bihar gets first e-collectorate in Saharsa

SAHARSA: Saharsa collectorate has become the first e-collectorate in Bihar for better transparency and to allow most of the work to go paperless.

“Paperless collectorate seeks to achieve a transparent and corruption-free system...all the officials will be directly accountable; no dilly-dallying will do,” said district magistrate Anand Sharma. “We started it as a mission and completed it within 45 days.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharma said over 175000 pages and 2000 files were scanned under the leadership of Saharsa district development commissioner Sahila. He can now have access to the progress of work directly. “We hope this will expedite the work of development as well as check malpractices.”

Saharsa divisional commissioner Rahul Ranjan Mahiwal expressed happiness over the achievement. “This is a matter of great joy and I hope this will inspire other districts to go paperless.”

Amit Anand, a social activist, said the development will help check corruption and revive the faith of people in the system.