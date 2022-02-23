Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar gets first e-collectorate in Saharsa
patna news

Bihar gets first e-collectorate in Saharsa

Over 175000 pages and 2000 files were scanned under the leadership of Saharsa district development commissioner Sahila
HT Image
Published on Feb 23, 2022 04:31 PM IST
ByAditya Nath Jha

SAHARSA: Saharsa collectorate has become the first e-collectorate in Bihar for better transparency and to allow most of the work to go paperless.

“Paperless collectorate seeks to achieve a transparent and corruption-free system...all the officials will be directly accountable; no dilly-dallying will do,” said district magistrate Anand Sharma. “We started it as a mission and completed it within 45 days.”

Sharma said over 175000 pages and 2000 files were scanned under the leadership of Saharsa district development commissioner Sahila. He can now have access to the progress of work directly. “We hope this will expedite the work of development as well as check malpractices.”

Saharsa divisional commissioner Rahul Ranjan Mahiwal expressed happiness over the achievement. “This is a matter of great joy and I hope this will inspire other districts to go paperless.”

Amit Anand, a social activist, said the development will help check corruption and revive the faith of people in the system.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP