Bihar government lifts Covid-19 lockdown, night curfew to continue

Taking to Twitter, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar also announced some relaxations, including permission for government and private offices to work till 4pm, at a capacity of 50%.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 08, 2021 01:27 PM IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (PTI / File Photo)

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar announced on Tuesday that the Covid-19 induced lockdown in the state is being lifted, adding that the night curfew, though, will continue.

"Lockdown has led to a decline in Covid-19 cases. Therefore, the lockdown is being lifted by the 7pm to 5am night curfew will continue. Government and private offices can open till 4pm with a capacity of 50%. Opening of shops is being extended to 5pm," a rough translation of Kumar's tweet, posted in Hindi, read.

"Online educational activities are allowed. Private vehicles can operate. These relaxations shall be in force for the next one week. We still need to avoid crowded places," Kumar added.

The lockdown in Bihar, which came into force on May 5, was extended for a fourth time on May 31, till June 8. As per the state government’s norms, all shops and business establishments were allowed to open alternately from 6am to 2pm, with the district administrations empowered to decide the days on which shops were to open. Earlier, certain shops, including grocery and vegetable kiosks could open from 6am till 10am.

The government offices, meanwhile, were allowed to work at a staff strength of 25% while private offices were directed to stay closed.

On June 7, Bihar’s Covid-19 tally rose by 762 new cases to 713,879, according to a health department bulletin on the day. 43 lives were lost due to the viral disease as the Covid-19 related death toll rose to 5424. Recoveries mounted to 700,224 with the recovery rate improving to 98.09% while active cases declined further to 8230. Since April, according to the Bihar government’s figures, more than five lakh people have been found positive for the coronavirus disease and over 4,000 have succumbed to it.

