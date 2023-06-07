Top IAS officers shuffled in Bihar

PATNA In a major bureaucratic reshuffle in Bihar on Wednesday, several senior IAS officers in the rank of additional chief secretary (ACS) and principal secretary were shifted, including those heading crucial education and home departments.

Dr S Siddharth, principal secretary of chief minister’s secretariat, has replaced Chaitanya Prasad as the ACS (home). (Picture for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a notification issued by the general administration department (GAD) on Wednesday evening, 1990-batch Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Chaitanya Prasad, who was holding the charge of ACS (home), has been transferred to water resources department and also given the additional charges of minor water resources department.

Dr S Siddharth, principal secretary of chief minister’s secretariat, has replaced Chaitanya Prasad as the ACS (home). He has also been given the additional charges of ACS (cabinet secretariat) and principal secretary of CM’s secretariat.

ACS (excise, prohibition and registration department) K K Pathak has been now shifted to education department. He will continue to hold the additional charge of director general of Bihar Public Administration and Rural Development.

ACS (health department) Pratyay Amrit has been given the additional charge of disaster management department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ACS (education department) Deepak Kumar Singh has been transferred to the cooperative department.

ACS Harjot Kaur Bamhara, who is also commissioner of mines and geology department, has been transferred to art, culture and youth department. She will also be holding charge of managing director of Bihar State Film Development and Finance Corporation.

ACS (minor water resources) Ravi Manubhai has been shifted to mines and geology department in Kaur’s place.

Principal secretary of labour resources department, Arvind Kumar Choudhary, has been transferred to finance department. He will also be holding charges of principal secretary, vigilance department, and investigation commissioner of GAD.

Vijaylakshmi N, who recently returned from central deputation, has been made principal secretary of animal and husbandry department.

Principal secretary of GAD, B Rajinder, has been transferred to labour resources department while N Saravana Kumar has been made new secretary of rural development department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Secretary of water resources department, Sanjay Agrawal, has now posted as secretary of agriculture department.

Bandna Preyasi, secretary of cooperative department, has been shifted to environment, forest and climate change department.

Dr Ashima Jain, who has returned from central deputation, has been made special secretary in minor water resources department.

Pratibha Rani has been posted as deputy development commissioner in Darbhanga after she returned from maternity leave.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Avinash Kumar Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies....view detail