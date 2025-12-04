Bihar govt approves police infrastructure project worth 2.7K cr

Bihar government has given the go-ahead for construction of police infrastructure in Nawada, Lakhisarai and Samastipur districts at an estimated cost of ₹2,757.28-crore. Giving this information, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, who holds the home portfolio, said that the approval for all the three projects has been obtained and the work would commence soon. Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary speaks during winter session at Bihar Assembly in Patna,Thursday (SANTOSH KUMAR/HT)

“The home department has given its approval to three important projects to make the police force more modernised and ensure safe and convenient living for the personnel. That will go a long way in improving policing,” he added.

In Nawada, the construction of twelve single houses and six group houses on the premises of Narhat Police Station has been approved for ₹828.633 lakh.

Similarly in Samastipur, permission has been given for the construction of a joint building for SC/ST and Woman police station with its furniture and infrastructure at a cost of ₹686.74 lakh. In Lakhisarai, the construction work of a 300-bed barrack with furniture and infrastructure for the accommodation of male constables has been approved for ₹1,241.89 lakh.

Talking with reporters, Samrat said the technical approval of these three projects had also been received and the construction work was to start soon. “There is good governance in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Bihar Police works to bring justice to victims by identifying criminals within 72 hours. The NDA government is constantly working to make the police effective. In the recent past, transfer of 51.40 acres of land for Constable Training School at Banka has been approved,” he added.