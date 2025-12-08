The Bihar government is planning to set up a Bihar Industrial Security Force (BISF) on the pattern of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to provide a secure environment for investors and industrial units. With the establishment of BISF, the government is giving a clear message that investors should come without fear, the state will take care of the rest of the responsibility, land, facilities, security and administrative support. Entrepreneurs will be assured that there is a dedicated force to protect their units and desire to set up their industries. Bihar govt mulls BISF for providing industrial security

Industries minister Dilip Jaiswal said a detailed proposal would shortly be presented before the cabinet for approval. Under the plan, BISF will operate as an exclusive unit focused on safeguarding industrial establishments. Experienced personnel from Bihar Police would be deployed in the force, to be headed by an IPS officer. DSP-rank officers and inspectors would also be a part of the command structure. The force would be responsible for securing not only factory premises but entire industrial clusters. The services would be available to new investors as well as existing industrial units, the minister added.

With several new investors planning to establish industries in Bihar and multiple clusters already being developed, the government believes a dedicated security mechanism will boost confidence and support smooth operations. Entrepreneurs have long demanded a specialised security system for industrial areas, as units currently depend on private security arrangements. The creation of BISF is expected to fulfil this long-pending requirement and strengthen the state’s industrial ecosystem.

The state has allocated ₹26,000 crore for the next phase of industrial development. Chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit presented a five-year roadmap aimed at positioning Bihar among the top-performing states, with an investment target of ₹50 lakh crore over the next five years.

Earlier in October 2021, Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP) force was given the responsibility of working on the lines of CISF. It was given the responsibility to handle security at the world heritage Mahabodhi temple at Bodh Gaya and Darbhanga airport under the provisions of the Bihar Special Armed Police Act 2021. Currently, the BSAP unit also handle the security of industrial areas, big institutions, and Patna Metro project.