Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar govt signs MoU for setting up state’s biggest hydroelectric plant
patna news

Bihar govt signs MoU for setting up state’s biggest hydroelectric plant

Moving ahead in its mission to generate green energy, the Bihar government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC) for setting up the state’s biggest hydroelectric power generation plant, Dagmara multipurpose hydropower project, on Kosi river in Supaul district on Monday
By HT Correspondent, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 09:44 PM IST
HT Image

Moving ahead in its mission to generate green energy, the Bihar government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC) for setting up the state’s biggest hydroelectric power generation plant, Dagmara multipurpose hydropower project, on Kosi river in Supaul district on Monday.

The MoU was signed between Bihar State Hydroelectric Power Corporation (BSHPC) and NHPC through video-conferencing in the presence of Union Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh, state energy minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Union Energy Secretary Alok Kumar and chairman and managing director at NHPC AK Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, RK Singh highlighted that the Dagmara project would contribute immensely to India’s mission for energy transition for lesser use of fossil fuel. He said, “About 2,500 crore investment will create immense opportunities for generating both direct and indirect employment in Bihar.”

Giving details of the project, Secretary of Bihar’s energy department Sanjeev Hans said, “The total generation capacity of the project will be 130.1 MW, which will comprise two powerhouses, while the barrage length would be 753 metres and it would have 36 gates.”

Hans claimed that the ambitious power generation plant is the state’s biggest hydroelectric project that will come up 31 km downstream on Kosi river under Bhaptiyahi block in Supaul district.

State energy minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav believes that Kosi—which is known as the sorrow of Bihar—will convert into a river of opportunities after the commencement of the Dagmara project. Yadav attributed the project one-of-its-kind and unique from conventional projects.

Meanwhile, Pratyaya Amrit, additional chief secretary of the health department, who played an instrumental role in taking off of the project, pointed that the Dagmara project would help in an uplift of the socio-economic condition through recreational facilities such as fisheries and eco-tourism.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

No ‘paw-parazzi’ please: Puppy’s reaction to being filmed is hilarious. Watch

Mom describes daughter’s 35k Gucci belt as a school belt, video goes viral

Robert Irwin shares pic of giant tooth that fell out of crocodile’s mouth

Tweeple spark meme-fest with viral clip of Mumbai car drowning in sinkhole
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Blood Donor Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP