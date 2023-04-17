'Bihar has better law and order' : Jitan Ram Manjhi on Atiq, Ashraf killing

After gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, former Chief Minister of Bihar Jitan Ram Manjhi said that Bihar has better law and order than the BJP-ruled state.

Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi(HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Right now Bihar has better law and order than Uttar Pradesh. Someone is going to the hospital and is shot near....it has been executed under planning, the probe should be done," former CM said on Sunday.

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead by men posing as press persons on Saturday while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj.

Both the gangsters collapsed on the spot after they were shot at nearly point-blank range.

Earlier on Saturday, hours after the murder of the duo, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the Prayagraj incident and ordered the formation of a three-member Judicial Commission (Judicial Inquiry Commission) in the matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All three shooters, Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lovelesh Tiwari who killed Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, have been sent to 14-day judicial custody by the district court.

On Sunday, the last rites of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf took place at a family graveyard in Kasari Masari area of Prayagraj.

Minor sons of gangster Atiq Ahmad were brought to the burial ground from a juvenile home.

Atiq Ahmad was accused in the 2005 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year.