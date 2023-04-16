Atiq Ahmed shot dead: Section 144 imposed in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government imposed section 144 in all 75 districts of the state after the murder in Prayagraj of mafia don Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf. Forensic team at the murder spot (ANI)

Separately, chief minister Yogi Adityanath constituted a 3-member judicial panel to probe Saturday night's incident.

UP govt's press note

“Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the Prayagraj incident. He immediately convened a high-level meet and gave instructions that the case be probed. The chief minister also issued instructions that a 3-member judicial commission be set up. All three attackers have been arrested. The police are conducting an inquiry,” the state government said in a press note.

Additionally, district police officers have been directed to organise flag marches in their respective districts. The government has also rushed Director General of Police (DGP) RK VIshwakarma and Sanjay Prasad, Principal Secretary (Home) to Prayagraj to take stock of the situation.

