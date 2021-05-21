Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar Jewellers Federation wants implementation of new hallmarking rule to be extended
patna news

Bihar Jewellers Federation wants implementation of new hallmarking rule to be extended

The All India Jewellers and Goldsmiths Federation (AIJGF), Bihar, has requested that the implementation of the new hallmarking rule to be extended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, HT has learnt
By Reena Sopam
UPDATED ON MAY 21, 2021 12:08 PM IST
File photo: A shopkeeper showing ornaments to a costumer at a shop in Tulshibaug Market in Pune, India, on Tuesday, March 02, 2021. (Photo by Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO) (Ravindra Joshi/HT Photo)

The All India Jewellers and Goldsmiths Federation (AIJGF), Bihar, has requested that the implementation of the new hallmarking rule to be extended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, HT has learnt.

In letters addressed to Union telecommunication minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Bihar’s industry minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain and deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad, the AIJGF has also requested to set up hallmarking centres in all the 38 districts of the state before the implementation of the new rules.

As per the new hallmarking rules, hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts, which is in fact the certification of the precious metals, will be mandatory and that the jewellers have to get themselves registered with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). This hallmarking rule is to be effective from June 1st this year.

“But it needs to be deferred and be implemented from May 31, 2022,” Ashok Kumar Verma, convener, the AIJGF, Bihar, said.

Many jewellers in the state have not prepared for hallmarking which will be mandatory once the new rules would be made effective. Violation of this rule will incur severe punishment and imprisonment in some cases, he added.

“But where is the facility to get prepared for the new rules? In our state, there are only five hallmarking centres. What will be the situation with the jewellers located in other areas? During the lockdown, how can they travel to the hallmarking centre located in other districts?” he asked.

The infrastructure for the implementation of the new rules is yet to be developed. First, the hallmarking centre should be developed in every district to stop any violation of the rule, he added.

“All the ministers have assured that the AIJGF’s request and demand would be forwarded to Union minister of commerce and industries, Piyush Goyal. Earlier also, he considered the requests made by the Confederation of All India Traders. In fact, the hallmarking rule was to be implemented from January 2021 and considering the status of the pandemic, the Confederation requested to extend the implementation to June 2021. Let’s see how he responds to our requests now,” he said.

Dhananjay Roy, a jeweller from Bari Path in the state capital, said lots of preparations need to be made on part of the jewellers and from the government’s side as well. “In the current situation, a jeweller based on the Indo-Nepal borders will have to travel to the state capital to get the certificate of purity which is quite difficult during the lockdown. Then he will have to wait for the certificate at the laboratory to check the purity of the precious metals located at few places in the country like in Bangalore and Kolkata,” he said. These are the basic practical problems and things that need to be addressed at the ground level, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP